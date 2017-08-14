Astros Get Clippard In Trade with White Sox

August 14, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros

CHICAGO (AP) — The Houston Astros have acquired reliever Tyler Clippard from the Chicago White Sox for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Clippard was traded from the New York Yankees to Chicago in a seven-player deal on July 18. The 32-year-old right-hander went 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA and two saves in 11 appearances with the rebuilding White Sox.

The deal was announced Sunday night.

The Astros lead the American League with a 72-45 record. They begin a home-and-home series against Arizona on Monday night.

Clippard has a 48-41 record with a 3.04 ERA and 59 saves in 11 years in the majors. He made the NL All-Star team with Washington in 2011 and 2014.

The White Sox have the worst record in the AL at 45-70.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

