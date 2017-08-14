Photo Of Missing Danielle Stislicki Appears On Dating App

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Someone is apparently using a photo of a missing 28-year-old Farmington Hills woman on a dating app.

A metro Detroiter on Monday shared a Facebook post from a male friend who found a much-circulated photo of Danielle Stislicki as he was browsing profiles on the app. Using the screen name “Looking3thcat,” whoever is using the missing woman’s photo claims to be 22 years old and living in Indiana.

Stislicki’s mother, Ann Stislicki, said this is clearly a case of someone posing as her daughter.

“Oh gosh; it’s not her, no it’s not,” she told WWJ Newsradio 950. “It’s someone unfortunately who’s tapping into unfortunate circumstances.”

It’s a high-profile case; and, with so many photos of her daughter out there, Ann Stislicki said the family has been concerned that issues like this might arise.”It’s an unfortunate incident that we will need to address,” she added. “It’s sad.”

Farmington Hills Police Commander Matt Koehn said that they will be looking into this; at least attempting to locate and contact the culprit. Although Koehn said he’s not sure that use of the photo amounts to criminal activity, police at very least would ask the person to take it down.

“It certainly muddies the waters,” as the investigation remains open and ongoing, Koehn said.

Danielle Stislicki was last seen as she left her job at MetLife in Southfield on Dec. 2, 2016. It’s believed Stislicki, who went by “Dani,” planned to meet up with a friend for dinner that night — but she never showed up.

Her Jeep was found a day later, parked outside her home at the Independence Green apartments in the area of Halsted and Grand River. The vehicle was locked, police said, and Stislicki’s purse — along with her ID and credit cards — was found inside.

Although police found no signs of a struggle, Ann Stislicki said has said she suspects that her daughter was abducted.

Asked Monday whether she believes her daughter could still be alive, Ann Stislicki did not seem to hold out any hope.

“Based on the circumstance and working with people and the police and what was found…I would agree with what police have put out to the public,” she said.

Farmington Hills Police have said more than 100 law enforcement officers, evidence technicians, and lab personnel have been diligently working on the Stislicki case. More than 60 search warrants have been served and hundreds of pieces of potential evidence have been collected and processed.

However, although Floyd Galloway of Berkley — called a person of interest in Danielle Stislicki’s death — has been charged in an attack on a jogger in Livonia’s Hines Park, no one has been charged in the Stislicki case.

Police searched that park last month for any sign of the missing woman’s body. They’re asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for suspicious items — such as a suitcase that could contain her remains.

Anyone with information about this case can leave an anonymous tip at 248-871-2610.