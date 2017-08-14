Man Accused Of Driving Recklessly, Killing Pedestrian, Fleeing Scene In Detroit

August 14, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: detroit, fatal crash, hit and run

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Southwest Detroit.

Jorge Gabiel Vallecillo-Espinoza is accused of driving recklessly — in the area of Junction and Federal Streets just south of Michigan Ave. — at 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 6, striking and killing 53-year-old Joseph Rutherford of Detroit with his Buick Rendezvous.

Rutherford, who was on foot, was found dead in the street.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Vallecillo-Espinoza didn’t stop following the collision, fleeing the scene. He was then caught on security camera, police said, as he stopped at a nearby liquor store shortly after the incident.

Prosecutors said, following an investigation, Detroit police were able to identify Vallecillo-Espinoza as the culprit and take him into custody.

Vallecillo-Espinoza has been charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to remain on the scene of a fatal car incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court Monday afternoon.

