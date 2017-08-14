Fulmer Struggles As Tigers Lose To Rangers, 6-2

By Stephen Hawkins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit his 33rd home run and the Texas Rangers also played some small ball in a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Martin Perez (7-10) had a second straight solid start for Texas. The lefty made it through six innings without giving up any more runs after trailing 2-0 only three batters into the game.

The Rangers led for good when Delino DeShields had a safety squeeze bunt to make it 3-2 in the second. Rougned Odor scored from third, getting there on a stolen base after catcher James McCann threw behind him trying to pick him off second.

Odor had three hits, including a leadoff double in the fourth, and scored three times. It was Odor’s second consecutive multihit game after going 0 for 17 the previous five games.

Gallo’s eighth homer in August, a shot to center in the third, was estimated by MLB stats at coming off the bat at 112 mph and going 428 feet.

Detroit led 2-0 after Justin Upton’s 23rd homer, a two-run shot to center before a spectacular catch by Drew Robinson ended the top of the first. The center fielder ran a long way before diving, then had his left arm fully extended with his glove only inches off the ground when he caught the ball.

Tigers starter Michael Fulmer (10-10) walked the first two Texas batters he faced. Nomar Mazara then drove in a run with the first of his three singles, and Adrian Beltre had a game-tying sac fly.

Perez had lost four straight starts before going eight innings at the Mets last Wednesday, limiting New York to one run and three hits. He struck out one and walked two against the Tigers while scattering six hits.

OUTTA HERE

Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler was ejected from the game during the middle of an at-bat in the fifth after having words with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez about balls and strikes. Manager Brad Ausmus also got tossed when he came out to discuss things.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: 1B Miguel Cabrera missed his second straight game because of back stiffness.

Rangers: Jake Diekman, who hasn’t played yet this season after three operations to remove and rebuild his colon, threw 27 pitches during live BP. Manager Jeff Banister said the lefty reliever has been progressing nicely and called it a “very encouraging day.”

UP NEXT

Tigers: Justin Verlander (8-7) will try to win his fourth straight start. The right-hander threw eight scoreless innings last Wednesday against Pittsburgh, and has allowed only two runs over 21 innings his last three starts.

Rangers: A.J. Griffin makes his third start since coming off the DL. He has allowed five earned runs over 11 innings in his last two games.

