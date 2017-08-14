Historic Motown Mansion Sold For $1.65 Million

DETROIT (WWJ) — After two years on the market, the historic Motown Mansion has a new owner.

The beautiful home, located at 918 W. Boston Blvd., officially sold today after two years on the market. The home, which is formerly known as the Berry Gordy Mansion, was listed at $1.595 million, however it sold for even more at $1.65 million. The sale price is higher than any sale in the Boston-Edison District in recent history and the second highest sales price for a residential property in Detroit this year, according to Smith of Keller Williams Realty – West Bloomfield Market Center.

The home has been sold to a Detroit native who is moving back from San Francisco. The house was previously owned by Cynthia F. Reaves. The house is located on a 2.2 acre lot and is 10,500 square feet. There is an adjoining 4,400 square-foot pool house and a carriage house with its own apartment.

Local real estate agent Deborah Smith assisted with selling the home, and said Reaves’ ability to make renovations while keeping the mansion’s original architecture makes this a perfect home. She added that it took longer to sell the home because Reaves was looking for the “right buyer.”

“The process took two years and we went through several deals with several buyers before Ms. Reaves found the right buyer to protect the legacy of this iconic home and become its new steward,” Smith said.