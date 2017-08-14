CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
32-Year-Old Man Jailed After Baby Girl Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

August 14, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Ida Township, monroe county

MONROE (WWJ) – A 32-year-old Monroe County man is behind bars charged with first degree child abuse as his alleged victim remains in an intensive care unit.

davis 32 Year Old Man Jailed After Baby Girl Suffers Life Threatening Injuries

Justin Charles Davis (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone, deputies on Saturday were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of Lewis
Avenue in Ida Township on a report of a 9-month-old child with difficulty breathing.

The girl was taken by EMS to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where she was admitted to the pediatric ICU with what were described as “life-threatening injuries.” Doctors evaluated the child and determined that her injuries were consistent with child abuse, Malone said.

Following an investigation, Justin Charles Davis of Ida was arrested. According to the sheriff’s office, Davis is not related to the victim but was watching her at the time of the abuse.

Davis was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday at which time bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety. The child’s name has not been released.

As an investigation continues, anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Mike Preadmore at 734-240-7719.

