Judge Recuses Herself In Case Against Macomb County Clerk

August 14, 2017 12:38 PM

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – It’s a small victory for Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger.

Macomb County Judge Kathryn Viviano ruling Monday that there are too many connections between the court and the clerk’s office and recused herself from the case.

A separate case, filed by the county, alleging Spranger lied about the address used when she ran for the clerk’s office last November remains.

Spranger is being challenged over her claims of residency at an address along Hudson Street in the city of Warren.

“A year’s worth of water use records show zero water use at that address. Two court of appeals opinions both which determined she did not live at that address – that’s very compelling evidence,” Macomb County Corporate Council John Schapka told WWJ when filing the suit.

Spranger’s attorney Frank Cusumano says the voters have spoken in this case:

“Judge Viviano just stated that elections have consequences and they should be respected.”

Was Spranger surprised by the ruling Monday?

“Somewhat, yes. But you know how it is — you can never the guess the judge’s decision – it’s nice to hear a good decision,” Spranger told WWJ’s Charlie Langton.

The ruling means the chief judge will now pick another judge to oversee the case brought against Spranger to have her removed from office.

