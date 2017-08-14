Get 50 Percent Off A Pizza Monday, Thanks To The Lions

CBS Detroit – Love or hate the Lions, you can still get a deal on pizza courtesy of their pre-season win over the Colts.
Once again the team has partnered with Papa Johns for the “When the Lions win, you win” promotion — offering metro Detroiters 50 percent off a pizza the day after a win.
Jake Rudock threw two touchdown passes to Kenny Golladay, leading Detroit to a 24-10 victory on Sunday over injury-depleted Indianapolis. The Associated Press reports the Lions “made it look easy.”
Because of the win, the promotion is good on Monday, Aug. 14. The discount applies to online orders only at participating Michigan locations. Enter the promo code LIONS50 at checkout.