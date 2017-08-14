Macomb Man In Fear For Life After Mistakenly Identified As Driver, Owner Of Car Involved In Killing Several At White Nationalist Rally In Charlottesville

MACOMB COUNTY – A Michigan man is facing death threats after being wrongly identified on several alt-right websites as the owner and driver of a car that drove into a crowd in Charlottesville Saturday. Jerome Vangheluwo, of Macomb County, was once the owner of the Dodge involved in the deadly crash at yesterday’s rally – but sold the car in 2012 to a dealership.

Now he and his son are facing threats after their names, home address and pictures have been circulated online.

Michigan State Police issued a statement on Twitter regarding this misinformation:

.2) Local media if you are contacted by other outlets there is not a Michigan connection that we are aware of at this time. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 12, 2017

Vangheluwo says that he does not feel safe in his home and that the state police has told him that if there is any vandalism to his home – he should sell it, change his phone numbers and his social media IDs.

The suspected driver behind the wheel of the Dodge involved in yesterday’s attack has now been identified by authorities as 20-year-old James Alex Fields Junior of Maumee, Ohio.

Three people died in the clashes which escalated with the car driving into the crowd of counter-protesters.