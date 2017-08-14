Sheriff: Man Arrested In Sword Attack, Sex Assault In Monroe County

MONROE (WWJ) – A 58-year-old LaSalle Township man is jailed on multiple felony charges after he allegedly attacked a pair of female visitors to this home.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone, the victims — a 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman, both from Monroe Township — had been invited to the suspect’s house, in the 2900 block of Clayton Street, early Monday morning.

Just about five minutes after they arrived the suspect “for unknown reasons” attacked the older victim with a sword, Malone said, causing a significant laceration to her face. She fled to a neighbor’s house to call 911. The younger victim was then sexually assaulted by the suspect, Malone, said, before she was able to flee to another neighbor’s home.

Multiple deputies responded found the suspect driving away from the scene. After a short pursuit, the suspect crashed at Cousino Road and South Dixie Highway, and was arrested.

The 55-year-old victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo were she underwent emergency, Malone said. The 45-year-old victim was transported to ProMedica Monroe Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect remains lodged at the Monroe County Jail awaiting an arraignment on assault with intent to murder and other charges. His name is being withheld pending an arraignment.

As an investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike McClain at 734-240-7530.