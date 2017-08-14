Notre Dame, Wisconsin To Meet At Lambeau, Soldier Fields

August 14, 2017 1:48 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Notre Dame and Wisconsin will play at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 2020 and Soldier Field in Chicago in 2021.

The schools made a joint announcement on Monday in Chicago. The two-game series marks the first meeting between the Fighting Irish and Badgers since 1964.

The first game will be played at the home of the Green Bay Packers, on Oct. 3, 2020. The site will shift to the home of the Chicago Bears on Sept. 25, 2021.

The schools are located a four-hour drive apart, but haven’t played since Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 31-7 in what was the first game as Fighting Irish head coach for recently deceased Ara Parseghian.

The Badgers most recently played at Lambeau Field to start the 2016 season and beat LSU 16-14.

