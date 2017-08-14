Police Chase Results In Damaged Squad Car, Arrest In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — A woman is in custody after leading Michigan State Police on a chase through Detroit early this morning.
Police say at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Monday, a 34-year-old woman allegedly drove through a set of flares that were placed at the scene of a crash before she fled from deputies who tried to stop her.
She pulled into an alley on West Alexandrine Street, but was blocked off. She then allegedly backed her vehicle into a deputy’s cruiser and took off on foot into a nearby building — gaining access with a key code.
The woman was eventually captured and arrested. She is being held at the Detroit Detention Center with charges pending.
Police have not released the woman’s identity at this time.