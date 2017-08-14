Police ID Woman Struck, Killed By Van In Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – After several days of investigation, Bloomfield Township police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a van on Friday.
Police said Monday the victim is Erin Albertson of Los Angeles, California.
According to police, Albertson was on foot crossing Woodward Avenue near Square Lake Road at 5:40 a.m. when she was struck by a Dodge Caravan.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Because she wasn’t carrying any ID, police sought tips to help identify her.
Police said the driver involved, a 61-year-old woman from Hazel Park, has been cooperating with investigators. It’s unclear if she will face any charges. Police said alcohol and/or drugs were not involved in the incident.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Bloomfield Township Dispatch at 248-433-7755.