Police ID Woman Struck, Killed By Van In Bloomfield Township

August 14, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Bloomfield Township, Fatal Accident

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – After several days of investigation, Bloomfield Township police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a van on Friday.

Police ID Woman Struck, Killed By Van In Bloomfield Township

(Photo: Charlie Langton/WWJ)

Police said Monday the victim is Erin Albertson of Los Angeles, California.

According to police, Albertson was on foot crossing Woodward Avenue near Square Lake Road at 5:40 a.m. when she was struck by a Dodge Caravan.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Because she wasn’t carrying any ID, police sought tips to help identify her.

Police said the driver involved, a 61-year-old woman from Hazel Park, has been cooperating with investigators. It’s unclear if she will face any charges. Police said alcohol and/or drugs were not involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Bloomfield Township Dispatch at 248-433-7755.

