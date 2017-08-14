Pontiac Man Faces Life Sentence For Fatal Shooting Last Year

PONTIAC (WWJ) — A man in a Pontiac fatal shooting from last year has been charged.
Ashton Kevon Greenhouse, 20, has been arraigned on multiple criminal charges stemming from the August 2016 incident. Greenhouse faces three life sentence charges — one count of conspiracy to commit homicide, one count of premeditated homicide and three counts of assault with intent to murder. He also faces five counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
On Aug. 5, 2016, officers responded to Thorpe Street after a report of four victims who had been shot from a dark colored vehicle driving with its lights off. Three received non-life threatening injuries, but 19-year-old Aniya Edwards died from injuries. She was visiting family from Tennessee.
Greenhouse is already being held at the Oakland County Jail on unrelated charges.
Greenhouse is expected back in court on Aug. 22.