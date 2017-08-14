Pontiac, Life Sentences, Prison, Charged, Ashton Kevon Greenhouse, Police

Pontiac Man Faces Life Sentence For Fatal Shooting Last Year

August 14, 2017 7:36 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, police, Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) — A man in a Pontiac fatal shooting from last year has been charged.

Ashton Kevon Greenhouse, 20, has been arraigned on multiple criminal charges stemming from the August 2016 incident. Greenhouse faces three life sentence charges — one count of conspiracy to commit homicide, one count of premeditated homicide and three counts of assault with intent to murder. He also faces five counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Aug. 5, 2016, officers responded to Thorpe Street after a report of four victims who had been shot from a dark colored vehicle driving with its lights off. Three received non-life threatening injuries, but 19-year-old Aniya Edwards died from injuries. She was visiting family from Tennessee.

Greenhouse is already being held at the Oakland County Jail on unrelated charges.

Greenhouse is expected back in court on Aug. 22.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch