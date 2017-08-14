Report: Brandon Copeland Tears Pec, Out For Season

DETROIT — It appears the injury bug has bitten the Lions yet again with another season-ending injury on the defensive side of the ball.

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday evening that Lions linebacker Brandon Copeland has a torn pectoral muscle that’ll require season-ending surgery. Copeland left Sunday’s preseason opener against the Colts with what was being reported as a shoulder injury.

Source: #Lions LB Brandon Copeland tore his pec. He will need surgery and is out of season. Played in all 16 games last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2017

Copeland appeared in all 16 games — including one start — for the Lions last season, primarily on special teams. However, with a number of injuries to the Lions’ front seven he may have seen an escalated role this year. Copeland was listed as a backup outside linebacker behind Antwione Williams on the Lions’ unofficial depth chart.

Copeland compiled 16 tackles — 11 solo and five assists — and one forced fumble last year. This would have been his third season with the team.

The news of Copeland’s injury comes just hours after it was reported defensive end Kerry Hyder was lost for the year with a torn Achilles. Hyder was in line to start for the Lions this year after leading the team in sacks with eight a year ago.