Report: Ric Flair Hospitalized, Agency Asks For ‘Prayers’

By: Evan Jankens

I believe there are three professional wrestlers that everyone has at least heard of, Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Ric Flair.

Just this past weekend if you watched any coverage of the PGA Championship then you say “The Nature Boy” kick off the coverage.

There is a report from TMZ.com that Flair has been hospitalized and his reps are saying, “We need your prayers, positive energy, and well wishes for our Living Legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues.”

Flair was originally hospitalized over the weekend and his talent agency said it was just “routine monitoring” and people had “no reason to panic.”

Lecacy Talent Agency retweeted the following:

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Flair is the subject of the new ESPN 30 for 30 which is set to air on November 7.