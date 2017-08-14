Are Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Certified Safe? Check The List

DETROIT (WWJ) – Did you get a pair of solar eclipse safety glasses for next week’s big event? You’ll want to double-check to see if they’re legit.

Experts say while there’s no risk to your health if you’re outside going about your business during the eclipse, you can run into problems if you look up at the sun with your naked eye.

And it doesn’t take long, said Dr. Gina Lynem with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“A few seconds can cause damage like a sunburn to the eye that happens and some people can develop permanent blindness from that,” she told WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

To view the eclipse safely you’ll need genuine eclipse glasses that have met international safety standards. Some, which have been sold on eBay and elsewhere online, may not adequately protect you.

To make sure that your glasses and solar viewers are safe, the American Astronomical Society has posted a rundown of reputable vendors. You can find a complete list of manufacturers and authorized dealers of eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers verified to be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for such products at this link.

Also, check with your local library. Some will be providing glasses free glasses.

In metro Detroit, the partial eclipse begins at 1:03 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, will hit its peak at 2:27 p.m., and will be done at 3:47 p.m. (Learn more).