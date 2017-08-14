Second Man Arraigned In Shallow Grave Murder Case

HALE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) –A second man has been arraigned after being arrested in connection with the slaying of a 72-year-old northern Michigan man whose body was found in a shallow grave behind his home.
24-year-old Christopher Grinnell of Bay City was arraigned on one count of accessory after the fact to a felony in the death of Hale resident Roger Lee Knickerbocker. The body was unearthed last Thursday, according to Michigan State Police.
The dig began after police responded to a domestic violence report at another Iosco County home. Police say they arrested a woman and, while they were taking her to jail, she brought up a homicide and gave troopers the Hale home’s address.
20-year-old Daniel Olar was arraigned Friday on an open murder charge and is held without bond.
