St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Announces $24 Million Renovation

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has announced a $24 million renovation and expansion of it’s already existing Cancer Center.

The announcement was made on Monday with the renovation scheduled to begin in September and the project expected to be finished in November of 2018. The project will expand upon the Robert H. and Judy Dow Alexander Cancer Center, which opened in 1993, and create a new 66,000-square-foot Cancer Center designed to deliver comprehensive cancer care for patients.

“This new state-of-the-art facility will help cancer patients and their families by combining the very best in prevention, screening, research, treatment and support all in one location,” said Dave Brooks, president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston hospitals. “This significant care delivery redesign will improve patient experience across all of our west market region of Canton, Brighton, Chelsea, and Ann Arbor.”

The main floor of the new Cancer Center will have 22 private bays for patients. Nurse navigators, genetic counselors, dietitians, chaplains, social workers and an on-site pharmacy for chemotherapy services will also be located on the main floor.

Patients will be located on the second floor where oncologists, surgeons and clinical staff will work to discuss care. The new lower level will feature space for St. Joe’s National Cancer Institute Oncology Research Program, clinical research staff and the Cancer Care Delivery program.

A redesigned entrance that features a two-story glass atrium and a new Joe’s Java coffee shop will also be part of the project.

The hospital will be working with architectural firm Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED) and Granger Construction on this renovation and expansion.