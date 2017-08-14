St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, Michigan, Ann Arbor, Hospital, Medical, Cancer Center

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Announces $24 Million Renovation

August 14, 2017 7:14 PM
Filed Under: Cancer Center, renovation, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has announced a $24 million renovation and expansion of it’s already existing Cancer Center.

slide 9 exterior perspective with canopy final St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Announces $24 Million Renovation

(Photo: St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor)

The announcement was made on Monday with the renovation scheduled to begin in September and the project expected to be finished in November of 2018. The project will expand upon the Robert H. and Judy Dow Alexander Cancer Center, which opened in 1993, and create a new 66,000-square-foot Cancer Center designed to deliver comprehensive cancer care for patients.

“This new state-of-the-art facility will help cancer patients and their families by combining the very best in prevention, screening, research, treatment and support all in one location,” said Dave Brooks, president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston hospitals. “This significant care delivery redesign will improve patient experience across all of our west market region of Canton, Brighton, Chelsea, and Ann Arbor.”

slide 11 render interior study grab and go final 01 St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Announces $24 Million Renovation

(Photo: St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor)

The main floor of the new Cancer Center will have 22 private bays for patients. Nurse navigators, genetic counselors, dietitians, chaplains, social workers and an on-site pharmacy for chemotherapy services will also be located on the main floor.

Patients will be located on the second floor where oncologists, surgeons and clinical staff will work to discuss care. The new lower level will feature space for St. Joe’s National Cancer Institute Oncology Research Program, clinical research staff and the Cancer Care Delivery program.

A redesigned entrance that features a two-story glass atrium and a new Joe’s Java coffee shop will also be part of the project.

The hospital will be working with architectural firm Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED) and Granger Construction on this renovation and expansion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch