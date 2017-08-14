Teen Drowns During Family Party In Island Lake Recreation Area

August 14, 2017 10:07 AM

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities say a teen who could not swim slipped from a raft and drown in about 24 feet of water over the weekend.

Green Oak Township police and fire departments were called Sunday around 7:19 p.m. to the Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake State Recreation Area for a reported drowning.

Authorities say an 18-year-old man who had been floating on a personal inflatable raft fell from the raft and and did not reemerge from the water. He was not wearing a life vest and was outside the marked swimming area.

When police arrived they were told that the teen couldn’t swim and that family members gathered at the park for a party saw him go under the water.

Livingston County Dive Team found the teen in the water a short time later — and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

