These Lions Helmets Will Make You Wish They Wore Them Every Game [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When the Lions released their new uniforms in April, I gave them a standing ovation.
I really liked the look on the field Sunday afternoon against the Colts. The uniform I am really looking forward to seeing is their new color rush uniforms. In the video at the top of the page, you can get a glimpse of what they will look like on the field as someone played a game on the new Madden video game wearing the uniforms.
Monday morning, the website Fanatics.com, which specializes in team appeal and memorabilia, released new helmets for every team and I think the Lions are as cool as they get.
I love the look and wish the team would wear them with their Color Rush uniforms.
Brobible.com is suggesting they would wear these helmets Dec. 16, but I highly doubt it.
Would you like to see the Lions wear these helmets in a game?