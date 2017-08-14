Young Tigers’ Fan Makes Play Of The Weekend [WATCH]

By: Will Burchfield
There’s not much positivity surrounding the Tigers at this point in the season.
But one young fan brought Comerica Park to its feet on Sunday afternoon during Detroit’s 6-4 loss to the Minnesota.
With the game tied 1-1 in the fifth, Eddie Rosario of the Twins sent a screaming foul ball into the first section of seats above the third-base line. As one fan ducked for cover, a much younger fan in front of her leapt up and snared the ball with his glove.
Then he flexed both arms, in entirely fitting fashion.
Little dude got up — and he did so weighed down by a backpack, which he notably kept on throughout the catch.
Bravo.
The Tigers went 2-3 on their five-game homestand. They’re on the road for a three-game series versus the Rangers beginning Monday night, before returning home for a weekend set with the league-leading Dodgers.