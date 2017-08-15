2 People On Inflatable Raft Go Missing In Lake Erie

KINGSVILLE, Ohio (WWJ) – Two people who went out on Lake Erie in an inflatable raft are now missing.
Coast Guard search crews out of Detroit and Ashtabula began scouring the waters off North Kingsville, Ohio, just east of Cleveland, Monday night.
A witness told the Coast Guard that one person on the raft jumped into the water and tried swimming the raft to shore, but he lost sight of them.
The missing persons were about 500 yards off shore.
Coast Guard Station Ashtabula launched a 25-foot response boa and Air Station Detroit launched an MH-65 helicopter to search for the people in distress.
