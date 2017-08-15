Apply Now: Amazon Hiring 1,000 For Full-Time Jobs In Livonia

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Amazon is now taking applications online for over 1,000 positions at the company’s Livonia distribution center opening this fall.

These are unskilled full-time warehouse associate positions paying $12.75 an hour (or $26,520 per year). Also included are health care benefits, 401(K) with a company match, paid time off, overtime pay, Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and an employee discount.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent. They must also be able to lift up to 49 pounds, stand/walk for up to 10-12 hours, and be able to frequently push, pull, squat, bend, and reach, continuously climb stairs, read and take direction in English and be willing to work on powered equipment such as a forklift or cherry picker.

The warehouse is located on Eckles Road near Schoolcraft, at the site of the former General Motors chassis plant.

Get more details about the job and apply online now at this link.

Need help? On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Michigan Works Livonia service center is holding a session from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to assist people with the on-line application process. Other sessions are being held at Michigan Works service centers in Highland Park, Monroe, Dearborn and Southgate. [Find a location].