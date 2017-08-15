CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Beaumont’s New Emergency Center Opening This Month

August 15, 2017 5:16 PM By Dr. Deanna Lites

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak will open its new Emergency Center at the end of the month.

Beaumont cares for over 130,000 patients per year in their emergency rooms. That number is growing – so they needed to expand and renovate, says WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

At a cost of more than $120 million the new state of the art emergency center will have 99 new private rooms, 54 medical observation rooms and four large trauma bays.

helipad credit beaumont Beaumonts New Emergency Center Opening This Month

The new helipad at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. (Credit/Beaumont Hospital)

There’s also the addition of a new rooftop helipad for easier access to the trauma center.

Senior-friendly features will be available such as grab bars to help move from standing to sitting and easy to read signs and clocks.

In designing the center, the needs of the medical staff were taken into account along with those of patients and families.

“I think the biggest thing is the level of privacy, the rooms are all private – with glass sliding doors, they are much larger than the previous department,” says emergency room doctor Jamie Zahda. “One of the other great features of the department is that we have natural light streaming in through skylights – which is great for the environment, it’s great for the staff, it helps morale, it helps families.”

ec private room credit beaumont Beaumonts New Emergency Center Opening This Month

A private room at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. (Credit/Beaumont Hospital)

While no one wants to be in an emergency room, says Beaumont President Rosanna Morris, this center aims to make it a comforting experience while delivering high quality care.

“And the fact that we can create, in an emergency center, a very private, relaxing, warm environment, is typically not what emergency centers are known for,” she says.

Morris say’s they’ve listened to feedback from patients and families and have included a cafe in the emergency center lounge and have added charging stations in each room.

The center opens August 31.

More from Dr. Deanna Lites
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch