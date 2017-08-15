12-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Fist Fight, Bat Attack In Orion Township

ORION TWP. (WWJ) – A violent incident involving two Oakland County boys landed one in the hospital and the other in custody.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says several residents called 911 at around 10 p.m. Monday to report a fight between a 12-year-old and a 14-year old at the Oak Forest Apartments on Casemer Road in Orion Township.

According to witnesses, the younger boy had approached the older boy and provoked a fist fight. After punches were exchanged, the 12-year-old allegedly armed himself with a baseball bat. According to investigators, as the older boy tried to run away, the 12-year-old struck him in the knee with the bat.

A witness was able to grab the bat, preventing any further injury to the victim. He was treated by EMS at the scene and then taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The 12-year old was arrested and lodged at Oakland County Children’s Village where he awaits an intake hearing in Juvenile Court.

It’s unclear at this time what sparked the fight. An investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office says both boys are residents of the complex. No names have been released.