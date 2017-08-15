Detroit Residents Wanted For FREE Training Program That Ends With Job At Quicken Loans

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroiters can now get hi-tech training — for free!

The city is joining forces with tech training company Grand Circus to enroll Detroit residents in a coding bootcamp.

Approximately 12 students will be accepted into the free training program. Students will undergo eight weeks of intense training to learn special computer programming language used in the tech industry. After graduation, they will be given an offer for a full-time position with the Quicken Loans technology department.

Applicants accepted into the TechHire program will receive full scholarships provided by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

The program runs full time, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., from September 25 through November 3, 2017.

“Partnering with the city allows us to continue our mission of positioning Detroiters as experts in the growing technology sector,” Damien Rocchi, CEO at Grand Circus, said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to tap into Detroit’s ingenuity and prepare its citizens to fill open roles at leading tech companies like Quicken Loans.”

Eligible applicants must be: residents of the City of Detroit; 18 years of age or above; able to commit to full-time training for the duration of the program; able to pass a background check.

Preferred, but not required, qualifications include: a college degree or some completed college coursework; examples demonstrating resourcefulness and a tenacity to overcome obstacles; an openness to receiving and giving feedback; a growth mindset, a great attitude and eagerness to learn at lightning speed.

Applications will be accepted until August 22. Acceptances will be based on the application, as well as phone and in-person interviews. For more information, visit GrandCircus.co/QLBootcamp.