Dolphins CB Lippett Will Miss Season With Torn Achilles

August 15, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Tony Lippett

By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles tendon, the latest injury for the team during a training camp that has taken a heavy toll.

Coach Adam Gase says Lippett will require surgery after being hurt Monday in practice. He says Lippett was injured while jumping and without being touched.

Lippett, who started 13 games last year and had four interceptions, was expected to be the Dolphins’ No. 3 cornerback behind Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard. Miami earlier lost three key players — quarterback Ryan Tannehill, guard Ted Larsen and rookie middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan — because of serious injuries.

