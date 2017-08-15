Feelin’ Lucky: Detroit Casino Revenue Ahead In 2017

DETROIT (WWJ) – One thing is for sure, people in the metro Detroit area love gambling.

Detroit casino revenues were up during the month of July, with the city’s three gambling halls bringing in $119 million. That’s just over five percent more than last month, and about one half of one percent more than a year ago, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

MGM was the only casino in town to report an increase in July revenue, up two percent to $51.2 million. MotorCity’s monthly revenue fell a fractional 0.2 percent to $40.5 million, and Greektown’s monthly revenue dropped 1.4 percent to $27.3 million. (All figures are compared with the same month last year.)

MGM also holds the lion’s share of Detroit’s gambling market at 43 percent, followed by MotorCity at 34 percent and Greektown at 23 percent.

Officials say overall revenue so far this year is nearly two percent ahead of 2016 at this point.

Meantime, the three casinos paid the state $9.64 million in gaming taxes, compared with $9.60 million for the same period last year. They also submitted $14.2 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit during July.