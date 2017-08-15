Tip Leads To Arrest Of Michigan Man On Child Porn Charges

August 15, 2017 1:25 PM

HILLSDALE (WWJ) – A 40-year-old man is jailed on multiple felony charges after a tip led Michigan State Police investigators to his Hillsdale County home.

chadwick forant Tip Leads To Arrest Of Michigan Man On Child Porn Charges

Chadwick Forant (Booking photo)

Chadwick Forant of Jonesville was arrested Thursday, Aug. 10, by troopers with the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who had launched an investigation as a result of a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tip.

Police say a search of Forant’s house resulted in multiple devices being seized and evidence of sex crimes involving children located on one of the devices. No details about that evidence were immediately released.

Forant has been charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes. Bond was set at $115,000 cash or surety bond at an arraignment on all counts.

If convicted, Forant faces up to four years in prison for each count of possession of child sexually abusive material, seven years in prison for each count of using of a computer to commit a crime and four years in prison for accosting a child for immoral purposes.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. Get tips for keeping kids safe online at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch