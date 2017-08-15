Join The Tigers Friday, September 1 For The Third Annual Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night At Comerica Park

DETROIT – September is national childhood cancer awareness month and the Detroit Tigers will host the third annual Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night on Friday, September 1 as the Tigers face the Cleveland Indians at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers, along with FOX Sports Detroit and CBS Radio have teamed up with Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan (CLF) to support disease and treatment education, social work based emotional support and financial assistance for patients and their families affected by leukemia, lymphoma and other blood related disorders throughout the state of Michigan.

“We are grateful and honored to work with the Tigers’ organization to further awareness and support of pediatric cancer in our state,” said Heidi Grix, CFRE, President of CLF. “Working together, we can do so much more to care for families in need of support as they battle a life-threatening blood cancer diagnosis.”

Fans can support CLF by purchasing a Detroit Tigers Pediatric Cancer Awareness Ticket package that includes one of the following: a lower baseline box, upper infield box, mezzanine, upper grandstand or upper reserve infield ticket, an exclusive Detroit Tigers Pediatric Cancer Awareness t-shirt and $5 donation to CLF.

All fans attending the game on September 1 are encouraged to wear gold, the official color of pediatric cancer awareness. There will be a variety of special activities along the Comerica Park concourse including face painting and interactive games to provide young Tigers fans and their families with a unique entertainment experience. The special pediatric cancer awareness ticket packages can be purchased at tigers.com/pediatric or by calling 313-471-2361.

Major League Baseball is dedicating Friday, September 1 to childhood cancer awareness in recognition of September as the national cancer awareness month. Every year, an estimated 300,000 cases of cancer affect children under the age of 20 worldwide.