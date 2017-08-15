Police ID Oakland County Man Killed In Lake Superior Boat Accident

August 15, 2017 11:58 AM

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a man who died in a boating accident on the waters of Lake Superior was a 59-year-old from suburban Detroit.

Michigan State Police say the Alger County Dive Team located the body of Robert Louis of Lake Orion on Monday near the site of the accident near Au Train Island.

Police say a large wave swamped a boat Sunday evening, sending all seven occupants overboard. Six of the occupants were rescued and treated for hypothermia.

Police initially described the boat that was swamped as a pontoon boat, but Tuesday said it was a wooden boat built by its owner from a kit.

The island is located a short distance off shore between Marquette and Munising.

