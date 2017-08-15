No Arrest, No Suspects In Brazen Daytime Murder Of Man In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A deadly shooting on Detroit’s west side leaves one man dead and a neighborhood in fear.

Police say a 47-year-old man was shot and killed as he drove in the area of McGraw and Lonyo around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and police did not have a description of a possible suspect or suspects the day of the shooting.

Tonya Miller, who lives in the area, says things have changed in her neighborhood — telling WWJ’s Stephanie Davis that she heard a barrage of gunfire the night before:

“And then the gun shots were still going off so I stayed inside for the rest of the night,” said Miller. “And then I got a phone call today saying there was a murder — over here in the area — for me to stay away as well as the car accident that happened”

She suspects gangs are behind the shooting.

“There are so many gangs around this area,” she said. “You could be wearing the wrong colors – it doesn’t matter. I could be wearing the wrong colors and at random be shot just because of colors I wear.”

Police continue to investigate.