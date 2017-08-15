Police Searching For Burgundy Mazda In Deadly Double Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating a double shooting on Detroit’s west side that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.
The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at Hubble Avenue and Outer Drive, not far from Renaissance High School.
A silver Chrysler was at the intersection when multiple shots were fired into the vehicle. The car went on for about a block before it stopped.
A man in his 30s was fatally injured. A 36-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Her current condition is unknown.
Police are now searching for a burgundy Mazda that was seen driving away from the scene at a high rate of speed. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
The intersection remains closed to traffic as police investigate the scene.
