Police Seek Man Who Hung US Flag With Swastika Over Highway

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ/AP) – The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who hung an American flag with a swastika painted on it from an overpass over I-96.
Officers were called to the overpass Monday on a report of a man who was seen hanging the flag from the overpass. They removed the flag about 10 minutes later just after arriving on the scene.
The suspect is described as a male in his 20s with black hair and wearing a leather jacket. He was seen walking in the grass down toward the highway.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact police in Grand Rapids.
