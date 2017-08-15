Report: Tigers And Astros Discussing A Trade Involving Justin Verlander

By: Evan Jankens

Justin Verlander is slated to toe the mound in Texas tonight when the Tigers take on the Rangers.

Could this be the long-time Tigers ace final start in the Old English D?

According to Jon Heyman of fanragsports.com, the Tigers and Astros are still in talks about a possible trade involving Justin Verlander.

Though the two continue to discuss a deal, completing one won’t be easy. Verlander, 34, is still due to make $28 million in both 2018 and 2019, and has a $22 million option for 2020 that kicks in based on his 2019 performance (a top-5 Cy Young finish triggers the option). While Detroit is willing to pay some of that money depending on the return, said return would have to be good enough to convince Detroit to do so while also parting ways with an iconic player. Between the money remaining and figuring out the prospects Detroit would receive in return, a decent gap is still believed to exist in talks between the two sides.

Earlier this month Verlander cleared waivers and can be moved but he also holds full 10-5 no-trade rights and would have to approve the deal himself.

Verlander is 8-7 with a 3.97 ERA and a WHIP of 1.359 for the 2017 season and over his last 7 starts he holds a 1.91 ERA with 50 strike outs while allowing 16 walks over 47 innings pitched.

The Astros are 11.5 games ahead of the L.A. Angels for first place in the American League East.