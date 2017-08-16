Details For Little Caesars Arena Preview Week

(DETROIT – August 16, 2017) Olympia Entertainment today announced details surrounding Little Caesars Arena Preview Week. Events and activities will take place from Sept. 5-10 to provide fans, partners and community members chances to see the state-of-the-art home of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and world-class entertainment acts – culminating with the official Grand Opening of Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 12, as Detroit’s-own Kid Rock plays his first of six shows to open the more than 20,000-seat arena.

“It’s thrilling to open our doors and welcome our fans and neighbors to experience this world-class venue for the first time,” said Christopher Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “We can’t wait to share the many engaging, memorable spaces and innovative technologies that will allow Little Caesars Arena to provide one of the greatest fan experiences in all of sports and entertainment.”

As part of Little Caesars Arena’s Preview Week, there are several opportunities to preview the state-of-the-art and innovative centerpiece of The District Detroit:

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Ribbon Cutting

This ceremonial event signifies the venue’s readiness to open and expresses thanks to the thousands of our community members and others involved in planning, design and construction of Little Caesars Arena. Fans and community members are encouraged to join the ceremonial ribbon cutting by live streaming the historic moment Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. on DistrictDetroit.com.

Friday, Sept. 8 – Charity Premiere: Hard Hats & Helping Hands

This exclusive fundraising event – the first ever at Little Caesars Arena – benefits the work of Ilitch Charities, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that invests in our community’s future by supporting innovative, collaborative and measurable programs in the areas of community development, human services, education and recreation.

Celebrating the culmination of construction at Little Caesars Arena and the positive impact that this world-class facility is already having on our community, Hard Hats & Helping Hands will offer its attendees an unprecedented insider’s look at Little Caesars Arena and exclusive access to unique areas throughout. Attendees will enjoy the spectacular multimedia components of this state-of-the-art arena, a self-guided tour through unique clubs, bars and players-only areas, and more. It’s sure to be a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime event that will help make our community a better place for all. For ticket information, please visit Ticketmaster.com.

Saturday, Sept. 9 – Community Sneak Peek

The public is invited to a free tour of the Little Caesars Arena’s Via concourse and enjoy a look into the arena bowl from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. The tour will highlight the building’s unique deconstructed design concept, the world’s largest seamless centerhung scoreboard and the Via’s larger-than-life projection screen jewel skin surrounding the arena bowl. To comfortably accommodate community members, attendees will be asked to book a scheduled time slot. Further details on how to obtain free admission will be announced later.

Sunday, Sept. 10 – Hockeytown 5K

The second annual Hockeytown 5K will take participants throughout the city of Detroit, The District Detroit and will conclude on Woodward Ave. outside Little Caesars Arena. Starting at $50, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, registration is now open at DetroitRedWings.com/Hockeytown5K.

In addition to the public events at Little Caesars Arena, Preview Week will also include private tours for Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons season ticket holders, partners and suite holders.