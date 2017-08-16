Family, Friends Of Passengers Killed On NW Flight 255 Gather To Honor Memory

ROMULUS (WWJ) – An emotional scene at the site of a plane crash which remains one of the most deadly in aviation history.
There were 157 passengers on Northwest Airlines Flight 255 on Aug. 16, 1987 and only one survived the disastrous takeoff from Metro Airport that night.
Wednesday night, some of the family and friends of the people on board that flight returned to the scene to remember and honor their loved ones.
When the plane crashed along Middlebelt Road near I-94 in Romulus — 148 of its 149 passengers and all six crew members were killed.
The only survivor was a 4-year-old girl, Celelia Cichan, who suffered injuries but survived. It was the second deadliest aviation accident at the time.