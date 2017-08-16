Gunman At Large After Shooting At Detroit Gas Station

August 16, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man was shot and critically injured while at a gas station on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Marathon gas station along 8 Mile Road between Wyoming and Coolidge.

Police say a 25-year-old man and his cousin were at the location when he was shot in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim was unable to provide any details of what happened, while his cousin refused to cooperate with police.

The shooter remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

