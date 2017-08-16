Metroparks Director Resigns Amid Investigation

BRIGHTON (WWJ/AP) – The head of a five-county park system in southeastern Michigan is resigning amid an internal investigation.
The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority hasn’t explained the investigation. But several outlets reported Tuesday that George Phifer submitted a letter of resignation.
Phifer had been placed on paid leave in June amid the ongoing probe.
The Huron-Clinton system has 13 parks in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties and is supported through property taxes.
Phifer worked for the park system since 2008, when he was hired as police chief.
Metroparks Police Chief Michael Reese is expected to continue serving as acting director for the immediate future. He says the agency can’t comment on personnel matters.
Earlier this year, wildlife enthusiasts criticized what they consider to be excessive mowing and the removal of dead trees at the parks. They say the trees are good for birds. Randy Baker of the Macomb Audubon Society says parks are being groomed like a golf course.
