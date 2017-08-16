Few Clues In Death Of Detroit Man Last Seen Riding Pink Bike

DETROIT (WWJ) – Jerry “Doug” Denman was riding a pink bicycle, according to Crime Stoppers, on his way to buy cigarettes when he was gunned down on Detroit’s east side.

The 41-year-old Detroit resident was spotted on Gratiot Ave. the evening of Wednesday, July 5 — biking to an unknown store or gas station. The following morning, at around 8:25 p.m., his body was found outside a vacant home located at 14473 Maddelein between Gratiot and Monarch.

Police said he had been shot multiple times, but there have been no arrests and there are few clues in the case.

A father of three girls, Denman was a graduate of Pershing High School. He later attended Michigan Barber School with the goal of becoming a barber and someday owning his own home.

As they mourn his loss, family members are hoping someone in the public saw something or knows sometimes that could help investigators to solve this case.

Crime Stopper is now offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tipsters are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, visit the website at www.1800speakup.org or text CSM and your tip to 274637.