Paulina Gretzky Enjoys Suns Out, Buns Out Vacation [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If there is someone who knows how to enjoy themselves while looking like a million bucks in a swimsuit it has to be Paulina Gretzky.

Fresh off a 13th place finish at the PGA Championship, Gretzky and her fiance Dustin Johnson took a little vacation in the sun.

The couple’s post was labeled, “my one & only 🇧🇸” that shows her kissing Johnson while wearing a thong one piece while floating on a raft in a tropical paradise.

my one & only 🇧🇸 A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Gretzky’s buddy Kristina Melnichenko posted a couple of photos from the vacation as well. One being the photo of Johnson and Gretzky and the other one of the two floating around on pretty awesome rafts.

That's my best friend✋🏾 @paulinagretzky A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ᴋʀɪsᴛɪɴᴀ (@kmelnichenko) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

If there is a couple who knows how to party, it’s these two!