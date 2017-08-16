Paulina Gretzky Enjoys Suns Out, Buns Out Vacation [PHOTO]

August 16, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky
KAPALUA, HI - JANUARY 08: Paulina Gretzky walks along the 17th hole during the final round of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course on January 8, 2013 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Paulina Gretzky

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

If there is someone who knows how to enjoy themselves while looking like a million bucks in a swimsuit it has to be Paulina Gretzky.

Fresh off a 13th place finish at the PGA Championship, Gretzky and her fiance Dustin Johnson took a little vacation in the sun.

The couple’s post was labeled, “my one & only 🇧🇸” that shows her kissing Johnson while wearing a thong one piece while floating on a raft in a tropical paradise.

my one & only 🇧🇸

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Gretzky’s buddy Kristina Melnichenko posted a couple of photos from the vacation as well. One being the photo of Johnson and Gretzky and the other one of the two floating around on pretty awesome rafts.

That's my best friend✋🏾 @paulinagretzky

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ᴋʀɪsᴛɪɴᴀ (@kmelnichenko) on

If there is a couple who knows how to party, it’s these two!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch