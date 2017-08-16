Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Vehicle Exiting Freeway

August 16, 2017 5:45 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car that lost control coming off of I-75 in Detroit.

The accident happened Tuesday night at East 8 Mile Road and the I-75 service drive.

Police say a Pontiac Vibe was exiting the freeway when the 27-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over and fatally struck a pedestrian.

The driver and his 54-year-old passenger sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. He’s described only as in his 50s.

Other circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear. It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.

