Michigan Cop Reprimanded For Throat-Grabbing

August 16, 2017 3:48 PM
(credit: istock)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – A police sergeant in southern Michigan has been reprimanded for grabbing a man by the throat during an arrest.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday that Sgt. Derrick Turner has been written up and spoken to about the July incident. He says Turner had every right to control an “aggressive manner” but that he violated the agency’s use of force policy.

Police say Turner was arresting 17-year-old Antonio Churchwell when his brother, 20-year-old Diante Churchwell, approached the officer. Hadley says Turner grabbed Diante Churchwell’s neck and arrested him.

Both brothers have been released. Diante Churchwell is charged with attempted assaulting police.

Local NAACP President the Rev. Strick Strickland says he’s disappointed by the officer’s punishment and hopes to discuss the matter with department officials Wednesday.

