White Nationalist Group Wants To Speak At Michigan State University

August 16, 2017 5:41 PM

EAST LANSING (AP) – Michigan State University says it hasn’t decided whether to rent space to a group headed by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

The university says it’s reviewing a request by the National Policy Institute closely “in light of the deplorable violence” in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. But the school also says it doesn’t make decisions on access to public space based on what someone thinks or says.

In a statement Wednesday, Michigan State says granting access doesn’t mean it endorses the “messages that might be delivered there.” The university says diversity is a source of strength at the East Lansing, Michigan, campus.

Meanwhile, the University of Florida is denying a request by the group to rent space on campus for a September event.

