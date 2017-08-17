2-Year Investigation Targets Northern Michigan Theft Ring

August 17, 2017 10:48 AM

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a two-year investigation has resulted in authorities breaking up a theft ring that operated in at least eight northern Michigan counties.

The Ogemaw County sheriff’s department says it executed a search warrant on Wednesday in Rose Township and seized a semi-truck load of stolen items as well as other stolen property. A 55-year-old man was arrested on charges including conducting a criminal enterprise.

Several other people also are facing charges. The sheriff’s department says the thefts mostly were of tools and sporting goods from homes and storage units. More stolen items were found during a search at the home of the man’s mother in Iosco County.

In addition to Ogemaw and Iosco counties, investigators say the theft ring operated in Alcona, Crawford, Missaukee Montmorency, Oscoda and Roscommon counties.

