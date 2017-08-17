Police Seek Tips To ID 2 Wanted For Ann Arbor Property Damage [PHOTOS]

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Ann Arbor police are looking for tips from the public to help identify a pair of young suspects wanted for malicious destruction of property.

Police said the two, who were caught on security camera, damaged property at Concordia University on Tuesday. Aug. 8. No details were provided about what was damaged or the extent.

Both of the suspect appear to be white males in their teens or early 20s. One of them had brown hair and was wearing a black t-shirt with a white Adidas logo, light-colored shoes and black shorts. The other had blonde hair and was wearing a grey and black baseball-style t-shirt with a Nike swoosh on the front, light colored shoes and black shorts.

Anyone who recognizes either of these suspects or who has any information about this incident is asked to call Det. Ellinger at 734.794.6930 ext. 49306, or send an email to aellinger@a2gov.org.