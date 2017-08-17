Browns Bid To NFL To Host Draft In 2019 Or 2020

August 17, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: cleveland browns, NFL Draft

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are hoping to host the NFL draft in 2019 or 2020.

The team has partnered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission to potentially host the annual three-day event. The group delivered its application to league headquarters in New York last week.

After years at Radio City Music Hall, the draft has been on the road the past few years, with stops in Chicago and Philadelphia. The league will celebrate its 100th season in 2019 and the Hall of Fame is celebrating its centennial in Canton the following year.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam noted the area’s rich football history make Cleveland and Canton “the ideal sites for the NFL draft due to our region’s unmatched passion and respect for football, as well as our commitment to its future and the next generation of Hall of Fame players.”
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

