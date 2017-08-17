3 Arrested After Drone Drops Phone, Drugs Into Michigan Prison Yard

IONIA, Mich. (AP) – Michigan prison officials say three people have been arrested after trying to use a drone to smuggle a cell phone and drugs into a prison.

Michigan Department of Corrections says two guards at the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in the western Michigan city of Ionia heard the drone in the prison yard shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. Moments later, the drone dropped a package near a housing unit. The Corrections Department says that as officers responded to the scene, the drone dropped a second package.

Department spokesman Chris Gautz says local law enforcement officers detained three people in a vehicle near the prison about 110 miles (175 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Michigan State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner says the three haven’t been charged yet. Authorities haven’t released their names.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch