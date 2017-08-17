State Elections Board OKs Petition Drives For Legal Pot, Redistricting, Sick Time

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan elections board has cleared three more groups to proceed with drives to put statewide proposals on the 2018 ballot.

Advocates of empowering an independent commission to draw congressional and legislative districts had the form of their petition approved Thursday by the Board of State Canvassers. The Legislature and governor currently handle redistricting, drawing complaints that the process is too partisan.

The board also approved petition forms for groups wanting to guarantee paid sick leave.

“It would allow employees at any business to bank some hours for sick time if they get sick down the road,” WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick explained.

A third petition drive approved Thursday concerns legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Michigan, where voters already approve the drug’s use for medical purposes.

Another marijuana legalization initiative is well underway. Unlike that one, the new proposal would not tax the drug.

Activists must now gather hundreds of thousands of valid voter signatures in a six-month window to qualify for the November 2018 ballot.

